Man fatally shot overnight in Brampton
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot overnight in west Brampton. (David Ritchie photo)
Share:
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2023 5:25AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 25, 2023 5:33AM EDT
A man has died following an overnight call for dangerous weapons in west Brampton.
At 10:18 p.m. on Monday, Peel Regional Police were called to Argelia Crescent near Parity Road, which is west of Chinguacousy Road and south of Williams Parkway, for reports of an adult male who had been shot.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police, in a tweet, said that an unknown number of suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
There is a large police presence in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More to come. This is a developing story.
WEAPONS DANGEROUS:— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 25, 2023
- Argelia Cr/Parity Rd #Brampton
- Reports of an adult male shot
-Male has been pronounced on scene
- U/K suspect(s) fled the area in a vehicle
- Large police presence
-More information as it comes in
- Investigation ongoing
- C/R at 10:18 pm
- PR23-0238906