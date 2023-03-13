

The Canadian Press





Police say a man at the centre of an armed standoff in London, Ont., is accused of fatally stabbing a man he knew before shooting and injuring two officers at an apartment building over the weekend.

Police say the suspect didn't have a licence to own a long gun recovered at an apartment unit where the standoff took place.

Acting Police Chief Trish McIntyre says one of the officers who was shot remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the other has been released.

She says police first responded to a call about an unresponsive man around 5 a.m. Saturday and found a man with multiple stab wounds who was pronounced dead a short time later.

McIntyre says police then worked to "contain" an apartment unit where the suspect had taken shelter, and evacuated some nearby units.

She says the two officers who were injured were wounded by one shot fired by the suspect.

Police have charged a 42-year-old man with second-degree murder in the stabbing death, and with two counts of attempted murder in the shooting of the officers.

McIntyre says the stabbing victim, identified as 41-year-old Joel Cameron of London, and the suspect in the case were known to each other.