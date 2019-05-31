

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred as a group of friends took over a Hamilton street to celebrate the Raptors win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

It happened near Sherman Avenue and Barton Street at around 12:30 a.m.

Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said that an unknown number of individuals were in a residence in the area watching the game but went outside and began having an impromptu celebration in the street after the final buzzer.

He said that a male suspect then arrived in the area in a Red Volkswagen Jetta and got into a confrontation with the group.

“This male confronted the group over a female who was partying with them and all of a sudden produced a knife and stabbed a 23-year-old male who was part of the group,” Thom told reporters on Friday morning. “After the stabbing the male suspect fled on foot towards a waiting car near Princess Street and Sherman Avenue. The victim ended up southbound on Sherman Avenue, turned into an alleyway and collapsed in the alleyway.”

Thom said that police were called to the area for a reported stabbing but only located the victim in the alleyway after conducting a search of the immediate area.

He said that he had a “fairly significant” stab wound to his upper body and was administered CPR at the scene. He was then rushed to hospital by paramedics, though he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Thom said that the suspect did know some of the members of the group but is not believed to have had a prior relationship with the victim.

The car that the suspect fled the scene in has already been located, however Thom said that its driver and registered owner was not “directly involved” in the altercation. He was taken into custody on unrelated charges, Thom said.

“Certainly it is not a who done it. We are confident we will be able to identify and locate the person responsible. I would just encourage him to speak to a lawyer and turn himself in,” he said.