A man is dead after a stabbing in a North York plaza parking lot early Friday morning.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. outside a plaza in the vicinity of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue.

Police say that investigators believe there may have been some sort of function occurring in the area at the time.

“There were numerous witnesses and people who were in the area so we are appealing to the members of the public with any information they may have to contact 32 Division or Crimestoppers. If any of the businesses in the area have any footage that may have captured the incident we are appealing to them to also cone forward,” Insp. Kathlin Seremetkovski told CP24 on Friday morning.

Police say that paramedics did attempt to perform life-saving measures on the male, however he was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

It remains unclear what lead up to the stabbing.

Seremetkovski said that police did receive a call several hours prior about a fight in the area but are not yet sure if there is any connection.

Homicide detectives are investigating.