

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in a St. James Town parkette late Thursday night.

Police were initially called to the Ontario and Wellesley streets area at around 11:35 p.m. for reports of two people fighting.

Once they arrived on scene, the victim was found collapsed on the ground outside a nearby business with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have said that they are looking to speak with a white male in his mid 20s, who is possibly bald, in connection with the stabbing.

He was last seen running northbound from the scene and may be in possession of a knife,.

“Currently investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses that were found on scene but we are also appealing to any other witnesses who may have been in the area and may even have cell phone camera footage of what transpired,” Duty Inspector Paul Rinkoff told CP24 at the scene. “We understand that there was some shouting and screaming and that there was a dispute.”

Rinkoff said that officers did conduct a canvas of some local businesses overnight as part of their investigation but are continuing to appeal to other witnesses to come forward.

He said that right now “it is too soon to tell what the motive may have been” for the homicide.

The victim is believed to be in his 40s, though police have not yet been able to identify him.