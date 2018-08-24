Man fatally stabbed in Weston as city ties homicide tally from 2017
A police cruiser is shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation on Weston Road south of Lawrence Avenue on Friday morning. (CP24.com/Cam Woolley)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 5:37AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 24, 2018 7:07AM EDT
A man in his 30s is dead after a stabbing in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Friday morning.
The victim was located in the middle of Weston Road just south of Lawrence Avenue at around 5 a.m.
Police tell CP24 that he had sustained multiple stab wounds and was without vital signs at the scene.
He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
One witness who spoke with CP24 on Friday morning said that the victim had just stepped off a bus in the area and was crossing the road when he was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant whose face was covered by a hood.
She said that it appeared as though the suspect was waiting for the victim in a car that was parked nearby.
Police have not released a suspect description at this point.
"He was over there parked and waiting on the victim. He was by his window watching everything,” the witness said.
Blood-covered knife left at scene
Police have completely closed Weston Road south of Lawrence Avenue and are currently conducting a full investigation at the scene.
On Friday morning, a large bloody knife could be seen in the roadway along with a smaller knife nearby.
This is Toronto’s 66th homicide of 2018, equaling the total for all of 2017.
It comes at the end of a particularly violent week in the city. There have been six homicides since last Saturday night, including three in the last 48 hours.