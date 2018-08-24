

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 30s is dead after a stabbing in the city’s Weston neighbourhood early Friday morning.

The victim was located in the middle of Weston Road just south of Lawrence Avenue at around 5 a.m.

Police tell CP24 that he had sustained multiple stab wounds and was without vital signs at the scene.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

One witness who spoke with CP24 on Friday morning said that the victim had just stepped off a bus in the area and was crossing the road when he was attacked by a knife-wielding assailant whose face was covered by a hood.

She said that it appeared as though the suspect was waiting for the victim in a car that was parked nearby.

Police have not released a suspect description at this point.

"He was over there parked and waiting on the victim. He was by his window watching everything,” the witness said.

Blood-covered knife left at scene

Police have completely closed Weston Road south of Lawrence Avenue and are currently conducting a full investigation at the scene.

On Friday morning, a large bloody knife could be seen in the roadway along with a smaller knife nearby.

This is Toronto’s 66th homicide of 2018, equaling the total for all of 2017.

It comes at the end of a particularly violent week in the city. There have been six homicides since last Saturday night, including three in the last 48 hours.