Man fatally stabbed in Whitby, police describe incident as 'domestic-related'
Police tape is shown at the scene of a homicide investigation in Whitby on Wednesday afternoon.
Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022 4:20PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 13, 2022 5:47PM EDT
A man has died after a stabbing at a home in Whitby on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that the “domestic-related” incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m.at an address on Regatta Crescent, which is in the vicinity of Brock and Victoria streets.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.
Police say that a suspect in the case remains outstanding.
“Efforts are ongoing to locate this person,” police said in a message posted to Twitter late Wednesday afternoon.