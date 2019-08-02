

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A 63-year-old man is dead and his adult son has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a double stabbing outside their Brampton home early Friday morning.

The incident occurred on Lanebrook Drive in the Castlemore and Goreway Drive area at around 2:20 a.m.

Police say that the victims were stabbed in the street following an altercation with multiple suspects.

“It is very early on in the investigation. We do known there was more than one individual involved in the altercation with these two victims; however we are yet to identify and get descriptions on those individuals,” Const. Danny Marttini told CP24 at the scene. “That will be part of our investigation as we start canvassing. Obviously our homicide bureau has taken over the investigation and they will be trying to speak with anyone who might have any information on this incident.”

Marttini said that police have already spoken with several witnesses but are appealing to anyone else who may have seen something to come forward.

She said that police have also spoken with the family of the deceased.

“They have to deal with the loss of a father; they have an injured son, this is a lot for the family right now,” she said.