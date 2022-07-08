A man is dead after a stabbing in a North York plaza parking lot early Friday morning.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. outside a plaza in the vicinity of Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue.

Det. Sgt. Lesley Dunkley tells CP24 that there was some sort of party going on at a lounge in the plaza at the time. He said that “numerous patrons from the lounge” were then involved in a “large altercation” in the parking lot in the moments leading up to the stabbing.

“We know the incident occurred in the parking lot, however the patrons who were in the parking lot were previously in a lounge for a lounge party. We know there were probably about 300 people at this location and we are asking them to come forward to speak with us,” he said.

Police say that paramedics did attempt to perform life-saving measures on the victim, however he was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

His identity has not yet been released, however Dunkley said that he is believed to be 18 to 20 years old.

Meanwhile, no information has been released about a potential suspect or suspects at this point.

“We are still reviewing video surveillance in the area and interviewing witnesses and we are hoping to have a description later on today,” Dunkley told CP24.

Homicide detectives are currently at the scene, as well as forensics officers.

Dunkley said that officers will be canvassing businesses in the plaza for possible surveillance camera footage this morning.