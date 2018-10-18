

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is dead after being struck by a GO Train in the Milliken area in Scarborough.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the man was crossing the tracks on a bike at Steeles Avenue, west of Midland Avenue when he was struck by an approaching train shortly before 10 a.m.

The man was transported to hospital with critical injuries after being struck.

Toronto police confirmed that he has since been pronounced dead.

Aikins said the incident appears to have been an accident.

Some 700 passengers were on the train, but have since been transferred to buses.

Steeles Avenue East is closed in both directions between Truff and Redlea avenues as police investigate the fatal collision.