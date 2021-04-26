One person has been pronounced dead following an industrial incident in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said a man was struck by a front-end loader at a private business in the area of Dixie and Shawson roads shortly before 2 p.m.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were immediately available about the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

The business has been closed off as police investigate.

The Ministry of Labour has also been called in to investigate.