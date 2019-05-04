

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who was found dead inside a commercial building in the city's Humber Summit neighbourhood on Friday morning was the victim of a homicide, police have ruled.

Police previously told CP24 that they were called to the building on Millwick Drive south of Steeles Avenue at around 9 a.m. for a report of a commercial alarm.

Once on scene, officers located one man with life-threatening injuries and another man with minor injuries. The man with the more serious injuries was treated by paramedics on scene but was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police previously called his death suspicious but in a news release issued on Saturday morning they confirmed that it was a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Kyle Ezeard.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.