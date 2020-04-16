

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man found dead inside a burning new home in Vaughan early on Thursday is believed to be responsible for an earlier domestic assault, York Regional Police say.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a home in Vaughan for a domestic assault.

Police say they arrived to find a woman suffering from injuries and called paramedics to the scene to treat her.

The suspect in the assault fled the scene before police arrived.

No more than 10 minutes later, emergency crews were called to a fire in a newly-completed home on Retreat Boulevard, in the Major Mackenzie Drive West and Highway 400 area, for a report of a fire inside.

Firefighters quickly knocked the blaze down and a male’s body was found inside.

Investigators the body is that of the man wanted in the earlier domestic assault.

Police say the suspect owned the home where the fire and body was located.

The coroner, Ontario Fire Marshal and police continue to investigate at the fire scene.

-- With files from CP24’s Cam Woolley