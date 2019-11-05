

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a man has been found dead inside a garage that caught fire in Mississauga this afternoon.

A fire broke out in a detached garage located near Arbor Road and North Haven Drive at around 12:40 p.m.

Police say a man was subsequently found inside the garage.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Officials have not said how the fire may have started.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.