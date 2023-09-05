York Regional Police say a 50-year-old man found dead inside a home in Vaughan last week was the victim of a homicide.

At around 2:25 p.m. on Sept. 1, officers were called to a home in the area of Laskin Drive and Ilan Ramon Boulevard, near Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road, for a report of an injured person.

When they arrived on scene, police found one man dead inside the residence. On Tuesday, investigators said they are now invesitgating the death as a homicide.

The victim has been identified by police as Rakesh ‘Rick’ Joshi, a 50-year-old resident of Vaughan.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

“Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance. Any witnesses, or anyone with viedo surveillance or dashcam footage of the area who have not yet spoken with police, are urged to come forward as soon as possible,” a York Regional Police news release read.