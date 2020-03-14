

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 36-year-old man who was found with fatal gunshot wounds outside a North York hospital earlier this month is connected to a shooting in Clearview Township, the Ontario Provincial Police say.

The body of Rohan Rose was found at around 2:30 a.m. on March 2 by officers who were on patrol in the area, Toronto police said.

He had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Video surveillance footage initially obtained by CP24 shows a dark-coloured car driving near Humber River Hospital’s campus in the area Church and Jane streets at around 2:17 a.m. The vehicle comes to a stop on Uphill Avenue, and two men are seen exiting the car.

Moments later, the security camera captures the men getting back into the vehicle, leaving behind Rose’s body on the sidewalk outside the hospital.

A few hours before, just after 12:30 a.m., Huron West Detachment OPP were called to a shooting at a home on Collingwood Clearview Townline, near 36/27 Nottawasaga Sideroad.

OPP said a man was transported to a hospital in Toronto with non-life threatening injuries.

Rose is believed to be connected to that shooting, OPP said, adding that they have taken over the investigation.

“The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) with assistance from TPS,” OPP said in a news release.

There is no suspect information at this time. Toronto police previously said it was not known if the men who abandoned Rose’s body were the ones who carried the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

- with files from Chris Fox and Codi Wilson