

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A vehicle and victim have been located in a Pickering parking lot in connection to a Port Union shooting from earlier this evening, victim is being taken to hospital.

Police were initially called to Port Union Road and Island Road after reports of shots being fired between two vehicles, according to Const. Allyson Douglas- Cook for Toronto Police.

“Reporting that there were two vehicles travelling in Port Union and the occupant or occupants in the vehicle were seen shooting towards the other vehicle,” said Douglas-Cook.

When police arrived to the scene the vehicles involved were no longer in the area, but shell cases were located in the area.

Durham Police then located a white sedan in a Pickering Canadian Tire parking lot at Brock Road and Pickering Parkway.

The victim inside the vehicle was suffering from a gunshot wound, and has been transported to Sunnybrook Hospital.

Durham Police is holding the scene, but the initial shooting happened in Toronto Police will be taking over the investigation.

Port Union Road is closed in both directions while police investigate. The eastbound and westbound on-ramps at Port Union Road are also closed.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Toronto Police.