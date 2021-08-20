Man found lying in middle of Scarborough street pronounced dead: paramedics
Published Friday, August 20, 2021 9:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 20, 2021 9:09PM EDT
A man was pronounced dead after being found lying in the middle of the street in Scarborough Friday evening, Toronto paramedics say.
Emergency crews were called in the area of Neilson Road and Oakmeadow Boulevard, north of Military Trail, just before 8:30 p.m.
Toronto police say they believe the man was struck by a vehicle.
Members of Traffic Services are investigating.
Roads in the area are closed.