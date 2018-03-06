

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A jury has found a man not guilty in connection with the 2016 fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in an Etobicoke basement.

The shooting took place at around 4 a.m. in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard West and 11th Street on Jan. 19, 2016.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a basement apartment. He was subsequently taken to a trauma centre where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was later identified as Tevin James.

On Jan. 22, 2016, a suspect identified as Frederick Leon was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the investigation.

Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Leon was found not guilty by a jury and acquitted of the murder charge on Tuesday.