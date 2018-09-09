Man found severely injured in East Point Park
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 3:05PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 9, 2018 3:56PM EDT
A man is being taken to a hospital trauma centre after he was found with knife wounds in Scarborough's East Point Park on Saturday.
Investigators say the man told them he was assaulted and his wallet was taken, but they later concluded his injuries were not caused by an assault and no suspects are outstanding.