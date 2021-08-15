Man found shot in parking lot at Polson Pier: police
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 10:03PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 15, 2021 10:03PM EDT
A man was found shot in a parking lot at Polson Pier Sunday evening, Toronto police say.
Officers were called for a shooting in the area of Polson and Cherry streets just after 9:30 p.m.
When police arrived, they located a man with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital via an emergency run. There is no immediate word on the victim’s condition.
More to come.