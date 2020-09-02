A man found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a parked vehicle in North York early Wednesday morning has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

Officers were called to Stilecroft Drive, a residential area near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue, shortly before 5 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they located a man in his 50s inside a parked vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but later died, Insp. Mandeep Mann told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“We have limited information at this point on suspects. We do believe it was a dark-coloured vehicle involved in this incident and it was last seen travelling eastbound on Stilecroft towards Keele Street,” Mann said.

Several officers are currently on scene, including investigators with the police service’s homicide unit.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit have been called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

“We will also be conducting a canvass of the neighbourhood to identify any evidence, any witnesses, including video surveillance images, that could help us determine exactly how and what transpired here,” Mann added.

“(When) the shooting happened, there was no daylight. It was just before 5 a.m. Not many people (were) out.”

The victim has not yet been publicly identified but Mann said police believe he was a resident of the neighbourhood.

“We do believe based on the information we have right now that this was a targeted shooting,” he said.

Mann said that it is too early to comment on possible motives for the shooting.

“We are at the infancy of this investigation,” he said. “Our homicide investigators are deeply immersed in the investigation.”

He said police do not think there is any further threat to public safety.

“While we've been here, several of the residents have come out and spoken to me personally. I have assured them that there is no other public safety threat and we will have a strong presence in the area for the time being,” Mann said.

He urged anyone with information about the fatal shooting to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.