Man found with apparent gunshot wound at Islington Station
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, January 27, 2018 6:19AM EST
A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after he was found at Islington Station with what is believed to be a gunshot wound, police say.
The man was discovered at the station just before 1 a.m.
Initial reports from police suggested the man was bleeding from his head.
Police subsequently left the subway station and were last seen on nearby Mabelle Avenue.
It is not clear whether or not any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.