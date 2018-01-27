

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after he was found at Islington Station with what is believed to be a gunshot wound, police say.

The man was discovered at the station just before 1 a.m.

Initial reports from police suggested the man was bleeding from his head.

Police subsequently left the subway station and were last seen on nearby Mabelle Avenue.

It is not clear whether or not any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.