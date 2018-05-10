

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit is now investigating after a man found seriously injured following a crash in Etobicoke earlier this week died in hospital.

Officers were first called to Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road on Monday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly left the roadway, struck a fence, and ended up on the lawn of a home in the area.

When paramedics arrived on scene, police said they discovered that the driver had injuries “more consistent with gunshot wounds than a collision."

The man was rushed to hospital without vital signs and on Thursday, police confirmed that the man succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of the incident, police said they did not know the location of the original crime scene.

“We are not sure if this alleged shooting happened here or if this person was injured someplace else and maybe they were trying to drive to get to help and they crashed,” Const. David Hopkinson said Monday.

Police have not yet confirmed if the man was shot but did say the police service’s homicide unit is investigating.