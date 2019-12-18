

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after a male driver who crashed into a pole in Scarborough was found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Newark roads, south of Ellesmere Road, at around 7:46 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said the victim, believed to be in his early 30s, was found unresponsive and slumped over the wheel.

He was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.

There is no information when or where the victim was shot.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Investigators are appealing for any witnesses to contact them or Crime Stoppers.