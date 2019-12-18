Man found with gunshot wound after car crashed in Scarborough: police
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:08PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 18, 2019 8:21PM EST
A driver was found with gunshot wound after his vehicle crashed into a pole in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Newark roads, south of Ellesmere Road, at around 7:46 p.m.
Police said a man was found unresponsive and slumped over the wheel.
He has been transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.
There is no information when or where the victim had been shot.
More to come.