

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A driver was found with gunshot wound after his vehicle crashed into a pole in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club and Newark roads, south of Ellesmere Road, at around 7:46 p.m.

Police said a man was found unresponsive and slumped over the wheel.

He has been transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, paramedics said.

There is no information when or where the victim had been shot.

More to come.