A man was transported to hospital after being found with a gunshot wound outside a Mississauga nightclub overnight.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they were called to the area of Hurontario and Robert Speck Parkway around 3 a.m.

According to Peel Regional Police, two male victims were found in a vehicle outside of a nightclub.

Paramedics transported an adult male to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The other man was treated at the scene and released.

No arrests have been made so far.