Man found with gunshot wound outside Mississauga nightclub
Published Sunday, September 4, 2022 11:15AM EDT
A man was transported to hospital after being found with a gunshot wound outside a Mississauga nightclub overnight.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they were called to the area of Hurontario and Robert Speck Parkway around 3 a.m.
According to Peel Regional Police, two male victims were found in a vehicle outside of a nightclub.
Paramedics transported an adult male to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.
The other man was treated at the scene and released.
No arrests have been made so far.