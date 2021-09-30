Toronto police say that a man found with gunshot wounds in a Greektown school parking lot Thursday morning has died.

Police were called to the area of Strathmore Boulevard and Donlands Avenue at approximately 11:00 a.m. for a report of a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man suffering serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts by first responders.

A firearm was recovered by officers and there is no threat to public safety, police said.

Several schools in the area were placed under a hold-and-secure measure, including Wilkinson Junior Public School, Greenwood Secondary School and Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute as the investigation got underway. Those measures were later lifted.

Duty Insp. Don Theriault told reporters at the scene that the investigation is limited to a parking lot in “one of the area’s public schools” and that at no point in time was the victim in or around the schools. The exact location of where the shooting occurred was not disclosed.

Anyone with information related to the investigation or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.