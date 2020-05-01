Man found with obvious signs of trauma outside Scarborough church
A tarp and police tape is seen where a man was found with obvious signs of trauma on May 1, 2020. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 1, 2020 11:24AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 1, 2020 12:45PM EDT
Toronto police say they are working to figure out what happened to a man found with obvious signs of trauma outside a church in Scarborough on Friday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to a church on Sheppard Avenue East, between Midland and Lamont avenues, at 9:42 a.m.
They arrived to find a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma on the steps of Knox Presbyterian Church.
Officers say he was not transported from the scene by ambulance.
Police later said the investigation was not suspicious.