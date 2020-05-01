

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are working to figure out what happened to a man found with obvious signs of trauma outside a church in Scarborough on Friday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to a church on Sheppard Avenue East, between Midland and Lamont avenues, at 9:42 a.m.

They arrived to find a man suffering from obvious signs of trauma on the steps of Knox Presbyterian Church.

Officers say he was not transported from the scene by ambulance.

Police later said the investigation was not suspicious.