

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a man has been found unconscious suffering from stab wounds in Toronto’s Parkwoods neighbourhood.

Officers were called to Parkwoods Village Drive and Ginsburn Road at around 7:37 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, one male was located with stab wounds.

Police say the man was reportedly unconscious and not breathing when crews arrived on scene.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.