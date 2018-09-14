

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A man has been found without vital signs at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots fired at 6:45 p.m. on Friday near Bellamy Road and Porchester Drive. They say six shots were reported.

A male victim was found lying on the ground.

Paramedics are transporting the victim to the hospital via emergency run.

Police have not yet released information on a suspect.

More to come.