Man found without vital signs after shooting in Scarborough: police
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 7:08PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 14, 2018 7:15PM EDT
A man has been found without vital signs at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots fired at 6:45 p.m. on Friday near Bellamy Road and Porchester Drive. They say six shots were reported.
A male victim was found lying on the ground.
Paramedics are transporting the victim to the hospital via emergency run.
Police have not yet released information on a suspect.
More to come.