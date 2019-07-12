

The Canadian Press





CROWSNEST, Alta. - A man from the Czech Republic is dead after a fall from a mountain in southwestern Alberta.

RCMP say they received word Wednesday afternoon that a 58-year-old man had fallen while hiking on Crowsnest Mountain, about 245 kilometres south of Calgary.

They say he was with two friends at the time.

Multiple agencies were called in to help before Kananaskis Search and Rescue located the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing his name.