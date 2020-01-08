

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man who pled guilty to numerous impaired driving offences following a 2018 crash in King Township that claimed the life of a young girl has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The four-vehicle collision happened near Davis Drive and Keele Street on the morning of Aug. 4, 2018.

Police previously said that a silver Volvo collided with a Ford Taurus. The force of the impact then caused a chain-reaction collision, in which the Taurus slammed into a Chevrolet Cobalt and the Cobalt collided head-on with a Honda Civic.

Five-year-old Lux Peyton Gomez, who was one of the occupants of the Civic, was killed in the crash. Her mother, father and two brothers, ages 11 and three, were also injured.

No arrests were made in connection with the collision at the time but in Dec., 2018 police charged 23-year-old Newmarket resident Kamau Davis-Locke with numerous offences.

In September, Davis-Locke pled guilty to impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm. He then appeared inside a Newmarket courtroom on Tuesday, where he was formally sentenced to six years in prison and handed a 10-year driving prohibition.

In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday, Gomez’s aunt Tess Cameron said there are “no winners” following the conclusion of the case.

“We can never have Lux back no matter what. Two families have suffered losses. Two mothers have now lost their kids because of this terrible problem of drinking and driving we have in society,” she said. The best outcome from this would be for it to never happen to anyone else again and for people to that you cannot even think about driving while impaired because the risk of causing terrible harm to so many people, including yourself, is just too great.”