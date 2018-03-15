

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Chester Le neighbourhood late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Chester Le Boulevard, near Victoria Park and Finch avenues, at around 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they did not locate a victim but did find shell casings.

At some point following the shooting, a male showed up at a local hospital and told hospital staff that he had been grazed by three bullets.

Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators have not yet released any information about possible suspects and no arrests have been made.