Man has critical injuries after shooting in Brampton
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 5:15AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 25, 2021 6:24AM EST
A 22-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning, Peel police say.
Shortly after 2:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of Mayfield Road and Van Kirk Drive.
A man was located with injuries and transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, police said.
The victim is a resident of Brampton, police said.
No information on suspects has been released.
There is significant police presence in the area.
Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.