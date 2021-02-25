A 22-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton early Thursday morning, Peel police say.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of Mayfield Road and Van Kirk Drive.

A man was located with injuries and transported to a trauma centre in critical condition, police said.

The victim is a resident of Brampton, police said.

No information on suspects has been released.

There is significant police presence in the area.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.