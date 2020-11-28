A man is in hospital after an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Danforth neighbourhood.

At around 4 a.m., Toronto Police responded to reports of a shooting on Stephenson Avenue, near Danforth Avenue and Main Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was walking home with a “few friends” when they were approached by another man.

“It sounds like a robbery took place just south of Danforth on Main which sounds like it escalated into a shooting,” Toronto Police Duty Inspector Michael Williams told CP24 from the scene.

The 25-year-old man was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene.

No other individuals were injured in the incident.

Police say the suspect is described as a dark male in his early 20s, who was wearing a black winter jacket, a black hoodie and had his face covered with a balaclava.

Officers are on scene investigating.

“We know it will be traumatizing for our community to wake up to police cars on their street and we’re looking for anyone with information.”