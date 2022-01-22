A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York overnight.

Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the Keele Street and Colville Road area on Saturday, at around 3:45 a.m.

A man was found at the scene and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Two men were reportedly seen fleeing the scene in a red car.

No description of suspects has been released.

Police and a forensics team are on scene investigating.