Man has life-threatening injuries following shooting in North York
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Published Saturday, January 22, 2022 7:16AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 22, 2022 7:16AM EST
A man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting in North York overnight.
Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting at a party in the Keele Street and Colville Road area on Saturday, at around 3:45 a.m.
A man was found at the scene and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
Two men were reportedly seen fleeing the scene in a red car.
No description of suspects has been released.
Police and a forensics team are on scene investigating.