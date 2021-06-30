Man has serious injuries after being stabbed in Oshawa: police
Police tape is seen in front of a Durham Regional Police cruiser. (Durham Regional Police)
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 10:08PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 30, 2021 10:13PM EDT
A man has serious injuries after being stabbed in Oshawa on Wednesday night, according to Durham police.
At around 9 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing on Colborne Street East.
A man in his 40s was found with stab wounds, police said.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
No information on suspects has been released.
An investigation is ongoing.