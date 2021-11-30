Man has serious injuries after being struck by dump truck in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021 8:50AM EST
A man has serious injuries after being struck by a dump truck in Scarborough on Tuesday morning.
At around 8:20 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a collision in the area of Finch Avenue East and Warden Avenue.
A man in his 40s was struck by a dump truck and sustained serious injuries, police said.
The dump trump left the scene and was last seen southbound on Warden Avenue, according to police.
