A man in his 20s has serious injuries after an overnight stabbing downtown, according to Toronto Police.

At around 3:30 a.m., police received a call about a stabbing in the area of Wellesley Street and Homewood Avenue.

A 21-year-old man sustained stab wounds to his back, police said.

The victim was rushed to St. Michael’s Hospital with serious injuries, according to Toronto Paramedics.

Police said the suspect is described as a man in a dark hoodie.

No further information has been released.

The area is closed as police investigate.