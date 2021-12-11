Man has serious injuries after hit-and-run downtown
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Saturday, December 11, 2021 6:50AM EST
Police are investigating a hit and run that left a man with serious injuries downtown.
On Thursday night, Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East shortly after 11:45 p.m.
A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, police said.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the driver fled the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
Traffic Services is investigating.