Man has serious injuries after stabbing in Etobicoke
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Thursday, July 1, 2021 6:38PM EDT
A man has serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed with a pen in Etobicoke on Thursday afternoon, according to Toronto police.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and 40th Street.
Police said there was a fight in a parking lot between at least three males.
A person was then stabbed in the back with a pen, police said.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.
Information on suspects has not yet been released.