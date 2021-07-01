A man has serious injuries after allegedly being stabbed with a pen in Etobicoke on Thursday afternoon, according to Toronto police.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard and 40th Street.

Police said there was a fight in a parking lot between at least three males.

A person was then stabbed in the back with a pen, police said.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition.

Information on suspects has not yet been released.