A man was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday afternoon and sustained critical injuries.

Toronto police were called to the intersection of Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East before 6 p.m.

Police said a male pedestrian was found lying in the middle of the road after being struck by a vehicle.

His injuries are life-threatening, police said. He has been rushed to a trauma centre.

The roads in the area will be closed for several hours for a police investigation.

This is the second collision in the city on Thursday involving a pedestrian. Earlier in the afternoon, a woman was struck by a vehicle in North York was taken to hospital with serious injuries.