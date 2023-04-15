A man is in hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core.

Police received the call for a stabbing near the corner of Dundas Street West and Chestnut Street at approximately 3:20 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a single stab wound.

The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect details have not yet been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.