Man hospitalized after overnight downtown stabbing
A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street as rain falls in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023.
Published Saturday, April 15, 2023 6:26AM EDT
A man is in hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core.
Police received the call for a stabbing near the corner of Dundas Street West and Chestnut Street at approximately 3:20 a.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a single stab wound.
The man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Suspect details have not yet been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 416-808-2222.