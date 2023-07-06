A man has been rushed to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at Eglinton Station.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing just after 12:20 p.m. on Thursday. When police arrived at Eglinton Station, they located a man with stab wounds. He was immediately transported to a trauma centre.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing five-foot-11. He is bald and wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black and gold sunglasses.

Police are asking TTC customers to consider alternate routes while Eglinton Station is closed for investigation. There is no subway service between Lawrence and Davisville stations until further notice.

The TTC said in a statement that "safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do.

"Our thoughts are with the victim at this uncertain time."

More to come.