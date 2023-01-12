Man hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Scarborough. (Corey Baird/CTV News)
Published Thursday, January 12, 2023 6:42PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2023 6:42PM EST
A male pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday evening.
Toronto police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue at around 6 p.m.
The pedestrian has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police say.
Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Roads in the area are closed for investigation.