Man in 20s airlifted to trauma centre after vehicle crashes into woods in Pickering
A wrecked vehicle sits in the woods after crashing near Lakeridge Road and Myrtle Road in Pickering Tuesday March 26, 2024.
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024 11:23AM EDT
One man in his 20s has been airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries and another is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Pickering early this morning.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to the area of Lakeridge Road, north of Myrtle Road, at around 7:30 a.m. for a vehicle which had gone off the road.
“It is unknown what time the collision occurred as the details are vague, but it is believed that there was a delay between the collision time and 911 being contacted," Durham police told CP24.
Both men are believed to be in their mid-20s.
One of them was found in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The other man is believed to have been ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a trauma centre. His injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.
Images from the scene showed a crumpled white vehicle deep in the woods, off the road.
There is no word so far as to the possible cause of the collision.