A man in his 20s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a one vehicle collision in Etobicoke, according to police.

Police say that they received reports of the collision at 6:27 a.m. on Sunday in the Martin Grove Road and Porterfield Road area.

Both the driver of the vehicle and a passenger were sent to hospital. Police say that the passenger -- a man in his 20s -- has lifte-threatening injuries, and the passenger's injuries are "non-serious."

Originally, police said that there were two vehicles involved, however later confirmed that it was a one vehicle collision with two occupants.

Martin Grove Road northbound and Jeffcoat Drive southbound at the Poterfield Road intersection are shut down at this time.

Police is advising the public to consider alternative routes.