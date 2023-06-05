A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition following a three-vehicle collision involving a dump truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood that saw one car crushed.

Police said it happened in the area of Weston Road and Oak Street in a tweet published just after 8 a.m. Monday morning.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash is a dump truck, which police said crushed another vehicle.

Speaking to CP24, Toronto Paramedic Services said a man in his 20s was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries. It’s unclear which vehicle the man was in at the time of the collision.

Paramedics are on scene assessing other patients, police said.

Traffic in the area was being diverted but has since cleared.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.