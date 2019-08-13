A man has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following what police have described as an “altercation” in Scarborough Village.

The incident occurred at a strip mall near Eglinton Avenue and Markham Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Police have released few details but say two people were involved in an altercation at a plaza in the area.

Paramedics confirm that one person has been taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say one person has been detained in connection with the incident.